Alegeri potrivite si tangențe spirituale. Despre inițiatul Brâncuși Emisiune Business Philosophy

Tot Ceea Ce Este

Emisiunea Business Philosophy de la Canal 33, a avut-o astazi ca invitată pe terapeuta Ileana Vlăduț, strănepoata lui Constantin Brâncuși.

În emisiunea intitulată „Inițiatul Brâncuși. Tangențe spirituale”, care a fost moderată de Romeo Chiriac,

s-a vorbit despre preocupările de natură spirituală ale lui Constantin Brâncuși, dar și despre operele maestrului – care sunt adevărate invitații la meditație.

Vizioneaza inregistrarea emisiunii AICI.

Mai jos, rubrica ”Alegeri Potrivite” –  terapeut holistic Ileana Vlăduț

Venus, planeta iubirii si compasiunii, ne aduce astazi cheia spre o conexiune mai profunda cu Eul nostru interior – acea parte plina de lumina, pace si stare de bine, imperturbabila, care nu si-a uitat niciodata sursa.

Tema universala este cea a naturaletii si a fiintarii. Atunci cand ne amintim sa fim intregi, ne bucuram de o mai mare usurinta a vietii si putem sa ne exprimam intr-un mod natural. Putem sa fim noi insine!

Alegerile potrivite vin in momentele de inspiratie, atunci cand mintea se da la o parte si spiritul coboara in OM.

Aboneaza-te la canalul youtube si fii la curent cu noutatile despre ALEGERI POTRIVITE.