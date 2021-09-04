Culorile zugrăvesc dorinţele sufletului Viziteaza Magazinul de mandale sau hai la atelier!

Tot Ceea Ce Este

„Pe pậnză aşterni ceea ce vine din interiorul tău. Mai precis din adậncul sufletului. Mirarea este mare atunci cȃnd priveşti ceea ce mȃinile tale au reuşit să deseneze cu migală. Ȋn starea de linişte şi de calmitate te conectezi la resursele de creativitate pe care le ai. Le aduci la suprafaţă din subconştient, amintindu-ţi de partea ta frumoasă şi plinǎ de luminǎ.

Bucuria resimţită nu dispare odatǎ cu terminarea desenului. Aceasta se reactivează de fiecare datǎ cand priveşti mandala desenată chiar de tine. Ȋn formele şi culorile dictate de dorinţa sufletului tǎu, mandala ȋţi aduce un mesaj de la Sine.” – Ileana Vladut

Dacă vrei sǎ-ţi zugrǎveşti propriul mesaj, te invit vineri, 17 septembrie 2021, la „Atelierul de desen mandale şi joc terapeutic”.

Dacǎ rezonezi cu un desen unic colorat din Magazinul de mandale şi ȋl doreşti pentru tine sau cineva drag, trimite-mi o solicitare şi poate fi al tȃu.