Doua zile dedicate Păsărilor şi Arborilor cu #focustogreenecolife

Tot Ceea Ce Este

Datele de 9 și 10 Mai sunt zile dedicate Păsărilor şi Arborilor.  Am ales sa ne intalnim cu cei mici pentru a  continua informarea si actiunile de constientizare asupra mediului.

Evenimentul lunar “Focus to Green-Eco-life”, susținut de AQUA Carpatica, prin care sprijinim mediul ȋnconjurător şi viaţa verde a planetei, te invita si pe tine la gesturi de sustinere a naturii in aceste doua zile.

Luni, 9 mai 2022, organizam evenimentul „Taina verde a Păsărilor şi Arborilor” impreuna cu copiii Gradinitei nr. 23 din sectorul 2, Bucuresti.

Păsările şi habitatele lor sunt în pericol. Asadar, educatia verde este pentru noi toti o responsabilitate. “Nu vom salva tot ce ne-ar plăcea să salvăm, dar vom salva mai mult decât dacă n-am fi încercat deloc.” – Sir Peter Scott.

„Desi actiunile noastre constiente pot fi modeste, acestea sunt menite sa transmita un mesaj .

Ne dorim ca si tu sa fii mereu informat, astfel incat sa devii constient de importanta atitudinii personale fata de mediul inconjurator, de grija pentru reciclarea sustenabila si pastrarea curateniei elementelor ce sustin viata pe Pamant.

Evenimentul lunar “Focus to Green-ECO-Life”, sustinut de Aqua Carpatica, este organizat de Focus to Life (focustolife.ro), in parteneriat cu Clubul Media (clubulmedia.ro) și Portalul PR Spiritual TOT CEEA CE ESTE (totceeaceeste.ro).