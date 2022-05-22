Libris reprezintă România la Salonul Internaţional de Carte de la Torino

Tot Ceea Ce Este

La invitația Institutului Cultural Român, Libris reprezintă și anul acesta România la Salonul Internaţional de Carte de la Torino, ce se desfășoară în perioada 19 – 23 mai 2022.

Standul naţional este organizat sub deviza ”𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑎, 𝑖𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑔𝑖𝑜 𝑑𝑖 𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎 / 𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎̂𝑛𝑖𝑎, 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑗𝑢𝑙 𝑑𝑒 𝑎 𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎̆”.

Salutam prezența cărții „SHALOM, ISRAEL!”, proaspăt premiată la Tel Aviv, la SALONUL INTERNATIONAL DE CARTE DE LA TORINO.

Fragment din volumul „Shalom, Israel!” de Claudia Motea:

„IARTA-MA DOAMNE

Dar

De multe ori

si eu

am pretentia

de a ma inscrie

in ETERNITATE

atunci privesc

copacii

nu le pot numara frunzele

nu ma pot legana mult

pe bratele lor

de fiecare data

le nimeresc

ori prea

fragile

ori prea

uscate

si nici nu gasesc

Trifoiul cu patru foi

La poalele lor

Oftez

Zambesc

Respir

Traiesc…

Sunt asa de libera totusi

De a rosti

Rugaciunea diminetii

Proprie mie

In stilul meu

si de a

bea cafeaua

intorcand ceasca

pentru ca orice ghicitoare

sa-mi spuna

doar despre tine…

Eu, eu, eu

Tu, Tu,Tu… din adancuri sosesti…

Shalom!

DvarTora!”