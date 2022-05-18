Un 18 mai dedicat muzeelor si … vaselor murdare (funny)

Desi data de 18 mai este mai cunoscuta in calendar drept Ziua internațională a muzeelor (inca din 1977), putini stiu ca prietenii umorului au dedicat aceasta zi si spalarii vaselor murdare.

Asadar, capodoperele de arta ce ne inspira si ne fac adesea mai luminosi sufleteste, se lasa adesea asteptate in muzee. Noi mai intarziem, caci dam prioritate curateniei si spalarii vaselor murdare.

In anul 2022, Ziua Internatională a Muzeelor este dedicata puterii de transformare a muzeelor. Acestea sunt capabile sa aduca schimbari pozitive în comunitatile lor.

Nu se știe cu siguranță cine a instituit data de 18 mai ca una rezervată unei astfel de îndeletniciri, dar se poate presupune că a fost o gospodină!

Nu va faceti atatea griji. Permiteti-va o vizita la muzeu, caci farfuriile vor astepta linistite in ghiuveta.