24 ianuarie Asumat.Eu – Alegeri potrivite pentru om si suflet Cheile zilei

Tot Ceea Ce Este

Afla cele 2 mesaje  Asumat.Eu pentru fiecare zi.

Cele 2 chei specifice pentru fiecare zi contin cate o imagine si un text.  Prima cheie deschide calea catre esenta omului care ai venit sa fii. A doua cheie deschide calea catre esenta inimii tale. Vizioneaza clipul si vei accesa cheile zilei.

Cum FUNCTIONEAZA?  Ai mai jos PASII de urmat:

1. Citeste primul mesaj, in gand sau cu voce tare.

2. Intreaba-te care este semnificatia specifica pentru tine, pe care are sa ti-o transmita.

3. Acorda-ti apoi 2-3 minute si priveste relaxat imaginea atasata. Lasa-te condus de ceea ce simti.

4. Repeta aceiasi pasi cu al doilea mesaj si imaginea atasata lui.

5. Urmareste pe parcursul zilei ce raspunsuri iti apar si gaseste pentru astazi RETETA optima pentru propria ta armonie.

Mesajele patrund in subconstient si iti aduc de acolo resursele tale interioare. Devii constient de Raspunsurile si Solutiile optime, specifice tie. Cele care vin din inima ta. Vei fi uimit de raspunsurile pe care le poti primi!

