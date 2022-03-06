„Apele curate asumate” hrănesc energia creatoare feminină şi bunele relaţii ȋntre genuri şi generaţii

Tot Ceea Ce Este

AQUA CARPATICA transmite puritatea si uda semintele bunelor relatii dintre genuri si generatii.

Evenimentul „Ape curate asumate”, sustinut de Aqua Carpatica, vine cu un gand de primavara si de renastere interioara in luna martie.

Dupa ce ne spunem povestea si ne constientizam jocul „emotiilor”, invatam sa ne deschidem si sa ne gasim reţeta de transformare a ceea ce ştim ca suntem, in ceea ce am putea fi. Cum? Accesand ceea ce avem mai bun si mai luminos in noi insine.

In luna lui Martisor celebram prospetimea primaverii si a feminitatii.

Luni, 7 martie, ne dam intalnire cu copiii Gradinitei nr. 23 din sectorul 2, Bucuresti, pentru a amplifica prin desen, culoare, joc si imaginatie energia hranitoare si creatoare. Atat pentru armonizarea emotiilor celor mici, cat si pentru a imbunatati relatia lor cu mama. Aspectul nostru feminin deschide sufletele tuturor, de la mic la mare.

Alaturati-va celor ce sustin interactiunile armonioase si un climat linistit. Pastrati apele interioare si exterioare cat mai limpezi si curate.

Evenimentul lunar “APE CURATE ASUMATE” este organizat  de Portalul PR Spiritual TOT CEEA CE ESTE (totceeaceeste.ro). Detalii pe blogul proiectului #apecurateasumate.