„Frații” jderi și „Dușmanii” dihori. Fascinantele carnivore mici din România Emisiunea ”Educație verde”

Emisiunea ”Educație verde” din această seară, de la ora 18.00 la Canal 33, va fi dedicată, din nou, faunei sălbatice a României, cu aspecte mai puțin cunoscute publicilui larg.

Laurențiu Ciornei, președintele fondator al asociației Alianță Pentru Pădure, îl va avea ca invitat pe biologul și jurnalistul Nicu Pârlog, expert în faună sălbatică, urmând ca împreună să povestească despre cât de importante sunt, pentru o biodiversitate valoaroasă, carnivorele mici din pădurile patriei.

Ileana Vlăduț, terapeut și invitat permanent al emisiunii ”Educație verde”, va prezenta rubrica ”Taina verde”.

ALIANȚĂ PENTRU PĂDURE propune implementarea unor proiecte, inclusiv această nouă emisiune TV, care să contribuie la schimbarea în bine a mentalităţii românilor faţă de cea mai măreaţă şi frumoasă creaţie a naturii – pădurea!