Literatura nu are granițe. 3 martie – Ziua mondială a scriitorilor

O sărbătoare deosebit de frumoasă în cultura internațională, pentru că literatura nu are granițe. 3 martie este Ziua mondială a scriitorilor, al căror rol în dezvoltarea societății umane este unul primordial.

Sărbătorită din anul 1986, Ziua Mondială a Scriitorilor a fost propusă de Congresul Internațional al PEN Club. Organizația PEN Club Internațional (poeți, eseiști, nuveliști)  a fost fondată la Londra în 1921 și este o asociație ce include scriitori ai tuturor genurilor literare, de la traducători și jurnaliști până la istorici, și are ca scop promovarea sprijinului între scriitorii din întreaga lume. Ideea fondării acestei asociații a venit de la scriitorul englez C. A. Dawson Scott, iar primul președinte a fost John Galsworthy.