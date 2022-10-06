Natura umană. Armonie prin osteopatie – Emisiune ”Business Philosophy”

Osteopatia este o metodă modernă de diagnostic și tratament ce descoperă tulburările de mobilitate a țesuturilor, a organelor și a articulațiilor. Abordează corpul în mod holistic, ca un întreg.

Aflǎm amănunte de la fondatorul Osteomedicare, Paul Caradan, osteopat şi terapeut holistic cu o vastă experienţă ȋn acest domeniu, avand studii de medicina osteopată şi practică în Danemarca.

“Deoarece sistemele din corpul nostru sunt într-o legătură permanentă unele cu altele și funcționează într-o simbioză perfecta. Apariția tulburărilor într-o anumită zonă a corpului afectează și alte zone. Diagnosticul osteopat descoperă tulburările de mobilitate a țesuturilor, a organelor și a articulațiilor din perspectiva întregului corp și stimulează autovindecarea”.

