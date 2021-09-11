Produ schimbarea la tine!

Ce ai putea sa schimbi, ca sa poti spune ca esti o persoana mai buna in fiecare zi?
Intoarce-te la tine, evalueaza intai personalitatea ta si cauta sa o cresti, ca sa poti fi un EXEMPLU POZITIV pentru ceilalti.
Ia-le pe rand:
Cum iti pastrezi calmul in situatii tensionate? Cat de mult te poti controla?
Cat de responsabil esti cu treburile si situatiile care depind de tine?
Cat de mult dai vina pe ceilalti cand ceva nu merge cum trebuie?
Cat de repede renunti cand vine vorba de a face ceva dificil?
Cat de mult te mentii pe pozitii chiar daca intampini obstacole?
Ce capacitate ai sa te automotivezi, sa iti setezi un scop si sa te poti mobiliza sa il implinesti fara amanari si dezorganizare?
Cat esti de orientat spre ceilalti si mai putin spre propria ta persoana si ego-ul tau?
Cat de mult te abtii din a-ti da importanta gratuita, din a vorbi peste ceilalti?
Cat de multi ii asculti activ (nu doar sa ii auzi) pe cei dragi?
Cat de mult participi la conversatie astfel incat sa poti ajuta o persoana cu un sfat?
Cat de optimist esti? Cum privesti viitorul si cum ii motivezi si pe altii sa se gandeasca la ce urmeaza in termeni pozitivi?
Toate acestea se refera la trasaturile personalitatii tale.Impune-ti o stare mentala pozitiva, orienteaza-te catre rezultate, gandeste-te la ce vrei sa obtii, ce fel de viata iti doresti sa ai si ce fel de viitor.Toate sunt trecatoare, ce ramane este cat de mult te pui pe tine in valoare.Valorifica-ti talentele, adu-ti o contributie pozitiva si bucura-te de fiecare clipa!
