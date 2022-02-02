Rubrica „Taina verde” si povestea caprelor negre din Carpații României Emisiunea "Educație verde"

Emisiunea Educație verde, de la Canal 33, a parcus astăzi un episod dintr-o lungă serie de exemplificări educative despre fauna sălbatică din România.

Moderatorul Laurențiu Ciornei, președintele fondator al asociației Alianță Pentru Pădure, l-a avut ca invitat pe jurnalistul și biologul Nicu Pârlog, care a adus în discuție argumente solide în favoarea conservării biodiversității.

Unul dintre elementele importante în biodiversitate este fauna sălbatică a României, în această seară fiind prezentată capra neagră.

De ce este acest animal de munte atât de special, care îi sunt atu-urile și ce pericole o pândesc aflați urmărind AICI emisiunea „Educație verde” de astăzi, 2 februarie .

Rubrica „Taina Verde” a fost prezentată de terapeuta Ileana Vlăduț.

Alianță Pentru Pădure propune implementarea unor proiecte, inclusiv această emisiune TV, care să contribuie la schimbarea în bine a mentalităţii românilor faţă de cea mai măreaţă şi frumoasă creaţie a naturii – pădurea!

