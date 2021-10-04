Ziua Mondială a Animalelor – 4 octombrie Descoperǎ ce ȋi poţi oferi de la specialiştii Animax

Ziua Mondială a Animalelor este o zi internațională de acțiune pentru drepturile animalelor și bunăstarea lor sărbătorită în fiecare an pe 4 octombrie, zi de sărbătoare a Sfântului Francisc de Assisi, patronul spiritual al animalelor.

Misiunea Zilei Mondiale a Animalelor este „de a ridica statutul animalelor, în scopul de a îmbunătăți standardele de bunăstare de pe glob. Constituirea sărbătorii Zilei Mondiale a Animalelor mișcarea pentru bunăstarea animalelor, mobilizându-le într-o forță globală pentru a face lumea un loc mai bun pentru toate animalele. Este sărbătorită în diferite moduri în fiecare țară, indiferent de naționalitate, religie, credință sau ideologie politică. Prin creșterea gradului de conștientizare și educație putem crea o lume în care animalele sunt întotdeauna recunoscute ca ființe simțitoare, iar respectarea deplină a lor este întotdeauna răsplătită”.

