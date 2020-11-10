Despre programul WorkFit lansat de wellness coach-ul Dragoș Luscan – KinetoFit

Emisiunea Business Philosophy de la Canal 33, care va avea loc miercuri, 11 aprilie, de la ora 18:00, îl va avea ca invitat special pe expertul în kinetoterapie Dragoș Luscan.

n cadrul emisiunii moderate de Romeo Chiriac și Laurențiu Ciornei, Wellness Coach-u va vorbi despre programul de exerciţii fizice şi posturale WorkFit lansat prin KineoFit, cabinetul pe care îl conduce. Acest program special este destinat angajaților, freelancerilor și antreprenorilor care lucrează de acasă. WorkFit este conceput astfel încât să răspundă nevoilor profesioniștilor pentru care pandemia a adus schimbări radicale în modul în care își desfășoară activitatea.

Știm deja că această criză sanitară s-a tradus pentru cei mai mulți români în izolare la domiciliu, sedentarism şi lipsa mişcării şi a unui program constant de exerciții fizice. Dacă în luna martie „munca de acasă” părea o situație temporară, odată cu trecerea lunilor tot mai multe companii au extins această practică, pentru o perioadă nedeterminată.

Angajații au libertatea de a lucra din confortul și siguranța propriei case, însă pe lângă beneficii, acest lucru aduce și câteva efecte negative: limitarea contactului social, lipsa interacțiunii directe cu colegii, imposibilitatea de a seta granițe clare între timpul liber și cel dedicat muncii. Toate acestea pot duce într-un interval scurt la anxietate sau depresie.

„Una din provocările resimțite de cei care lucrează de acasă este aceea de a recrea confortul fizic oferit de un spațiu de birou amenajat profesionist, cu atenție la calitatea mobilierului și respectând principii de ergonomie, precum cele din clădirile de birouri moderne. Efectul lipsei acestuia a condus la apariția durerilor de spate, a disfuncțiilor locomotorii sau probleme articulare, tulburări de vedere, precum și amețeli, migrene sau stări de iritabilitate”, spune Dragoș Luscan, fondator KinetoFit.

Pe lângă un ghid practic pentru a corecta postura în timpul orelor de muncă, cu beneficii vizibile în îmbunătățirea confortului și concentrării, KinetoFit propune un program de exerciții fizice și posturale în mediul online, precum și sesiuni online private de kinetoterapie. Programele de kinetoterapie WorkFit sunt gândite pentru a putea fi realizate cu ușurință acasă, fără echipamente speciale, indiferent de nivelul de pregătire fizică, cu rezultate concrete pentru diferite afecţiuni.

Întreg programul de pregătire fizică şi posturală WorkFit poate fi accesat și de companii, pentru a le oferi angajaților un mod prin care să își mențină productivitatea și, mai important, să reducă riscul de accidentare și efecte negative pe termen lung. În plus, fiecare participant la programul online de pregătitire fizică și posturală KinetoFit, va primi o prezentare personalizată cu sfaturi nutriționale extrem de utile pentru a lucra la distanță, realizată de Claudia Buneci, health coach KinetoFit.

Centrul KinetoFit oferă servicii online prin Zoom pentru companii, sub îndrumarea atentă a unui specialist kinetoterapeut, folosind diferite exerciții sigure, simple și ușor de implementat de către întreaga echipă.

Licențiat în “Sport și performanță motrică” și ”Kinetoterapie și motricitate specială” și absolvent al masterului ”Nutriție și remodelare corporală” din cadrul UNEFS, Dragoș Luscan  a practicat handbal de performanță la echipele HC Arges și CSA Steaua București. În urma unei accidentări foarte grave a fost nevoit să își încheie activitatea de sportiv și astfel a început o nouă carieră de kinetoterapeut și preparator fizic. A lucrat cu echipele de polo și handbal masculin ale clubului Steaua București, Echipa națională de Handbal Feminin și masculin și echipa de Volei Masculin a clubului CSA Steaua București. În ultimii ani a fost alături de sportivi români din topul mondial, precum Simona Halep, Cristina Neagu, Horia Tecău și Florin Mergea, echipa de handbal feminin CSM București, pregătindu-i fizic și susținându-i în atingerea performanțelor lor. A participat la pregătirea sportivilor din cadrul loturilor naționale de înot și badminton ale României precum și a celor din Academia de Dans Mihai Petre.

Tot în cadrul emisiunii Business Philosophy, terapeuta Ileana Vlăduț va prezenta rubrica „Alegeri potrivite”, iar actorul Victor Yila va avea pastila „Munca la negru”.

 

