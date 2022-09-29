Ayurveda – imunitate din natură

Emisiunea ”Educație Verde”, de la Canal 33, din 28 septembrie, l-a avut invitat pe Vasile Scarpet, lector, consultant şi terapeut ayurveda.

Primăvara şi toamna, focul digestiv (agni), trebuie menţinut ȋn perfectă stare de funcţionare, de aceea am discutat despre măsuri şi remedii ayurvedice, dar şi despre tradiţionale romȃneşti pentru creşterea imunităţii ȋn sezonul rece: despre ritualuri şi măsuri de detoxifiere, de fortificare a trupului, minţii şi sufletului.

Detalii despre remediile ce vi se potrivesc puteti afla in cadrul unei consultații ayurvedice personalizate.

Evenimentele, ori cursurile de ayurveda ale lectorului Vasile Scarpet le gasiţi AICI.