Sculptură și iubire, cu strănepoata lui Brâncuși

Emisiunea Business Philosophy de la Canal 33, care va avea loc miercuri, 3 februarie, de la ora 18:00, o va avea ca invitată specială pe Ileana Vlăduț, strănepoata lui Constantin Brâncuși.

Ileana Vlăduț va vorbi despre tema iubirii din operele maestrului Constantin Brâncuși în anul în care se împlinesc 145 de ani de la nașterea marelui sculptor.

A mostenit pasiunea pentru desen si pentru vindecare. Acestea s-au transpus in viata Ilenei prin munca terapeutica pe care o desfasoara de peste 30 de ani. Cat si prin imbinarea acesteia cu desenul, in cadrul atelierelor de desen mandale, pe care le foloseste ca suprt in lucrul cu subconstientul. Pentru eliberarea emotiilor si tiparelor mentale negative si pentru vindecare.

De asemenea, în cadrul emisiunii, care va fi moderată de Romeo Chiriac și Laurențiu Ciornei, actorul Victor Yila va prezenta rubrica „Munca la negru”.

