Târgul de carte online: 25-28 martie se numește LibFest  Surprize, noutati si reduceri

Tot Ceea Ce Este

Libris vine cu o dublă surpriză!

In perioada imediat următoare (25-28 Martie) urmează să organizeze un târg online de carte cu 130 de lansări și dialoguri cu autorii momentului și nume consacrate din piața de carte, psihologi, jurnaliști și creatori de conținut.

Târgul se numește LibFest și printre autorii invitați se numără Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Ismail Kadare, Irvin Yalom, Mircea Cărtărescu, Radu Paraschivescu, Ioana Chicet-Macoveiciuc, Gáspár György și alți peste 100 scriitori internaționali și români.

Pentru clienții Libris vor exista în cele patru zile de târg online reduceri la cărți între 15-80%. Vor putea obține una dintre cele 3000 de cărți semnate de autorii cărților lansate în cadrul evenimentului.

Așadar fii pe fază!

Urmărește și pagina evenimentului LibFest unde găsești programul evenimentului și care va fi actualizată.

Cuvinte cheie