ALEGERI POTRIVITE pentru un vot si o vanatoare etica in Romania

Emisiunea Business Philosophy de la Canal 33, l-a avut astazi ca invitat special pe Nicolae Pîrlog, naturalist și jurnalist,

In cadrul emisiunii moderate de Laurențiu Ciornei, invitatul ne-a vorbit despre etica vanatoreasca, despre animale salbatice precum ursul, rasul, lupul sau sacalul si situatia acestora in fondul forestier si de vanatoare al Romaniei.

Informatiile interesante  si poze unice surprinzand modul in care este transportat vanatul mare din padurile tarii, ne arata inca o data cat de inventivi putem fi, in lipsa unor solutii mai …moderne.

Ce alegeri potrivite putem face in perioada care urmeaza?

Salbatice sunt uneori nu doar animalele din padure,ci si oamenii care actioneaza sau mai bine zis reactioneaza fara sa  gandeasca pe termen lung. Această criză sanitară s-a tradus pentru cei mai mulți români în izolare, iar votul care se apropie ne va da sansa sa …iesim din case,sperand la mai bine.

E bine ca in aceasta perioada,cand tema universului este cea a ATEMPORALITATII si a RABDARII sa gandim de 2 ori inainte de a spune ceva sau de a actiona. In aceasta saptamana MARTE ne impinge si el de la spate ca sa actionam, deci impulul va fi cu atat mai mare! Aveti rabdare asadar. Uneori rezultatele se vad mult mai tarziu, dar acesta nu trebuie sa fie un motiv de amanare sau de inactiune.Toate acestea pot duce într-un interval scurt la anxietate sau depresie.

Si, ca sa ne mai inveselim un pic,  poate va ajuta sa stiti ca TOTEM-urile saptamanii sunt GASCA si ELEFANTUL (conform I Ching). Sa nu trecem ca gasca prin apa , ci sa ne folosim de intelepciunea elefantului ca sa facem alegerile potrivite si a duce etica la un nou nivel. Nu doar la vanatoare, ci si la vot!

